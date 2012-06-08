FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China retail gasoline,diesel prices since 2003
#Asia
June 8, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China retail gasoline,diesel prices since 2003

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(Adds latest prices)	
    BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China will cut fuel prices by nearly 6 percent
from Saturday in the second reduction this year and the largest since late 2008,
an official with a state-owned oil company said, as crude prices fell further
since the last fuel cut in May 	
    The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes since 2003.	
    First prices are in yuan per tonnes. Prices in parentheses are in U.S. cents
per litre. WTI and Brent are in U.S. dollar per barrel.	
Date          Product    Change  Pct Change   New Price  WTI     BRENT 	
------------------------------------------------------------------------	
2012	
June 9        Gasoline   -530      -5.5       9,120      82.2      97.6	
                                              (106)	
              Diesel     -510      -5.8       8,310	
                                              (111)	
May 10        Gasoline   -330      -3.3       9,650      96.4     112.1	
                                              (113)    	
              Diesel     -310      -3.4       8,820    	
                                              (118)	
March 20      Gasoline   +600      +6.4       9,980     106.77   125.17	
                                              (117)        	
              Diesel     +600      +7.0       9,130	
                                              (122)	
Feb 8         Gasoline   +300      +3.3       9,380      96.30   116.33	
                                              (106)	
              Diesel     +300      +3.6       8,530	
                                              (111)  	
-----------------------------------------------------------------------    	
2011 	
Oct 9         Gasoline   -300      -3.2       9,080      82.98   105.88	
                                              (105)	
              Diesel     -300      -3.5       8,230   	
                                              (109)	
April 7       Gasoline   +500      +5.6       9,380      108.5   122.5	
                                              (106)	
              Diesel     +400      +4.9       8,530 	
                                              (111)	
Feb 20        Gasoline   +350      4.1        8,880      86.2    102.5 	
                                              (100) 	
              Diesel     +350      4.5        8,130 	
                                              (105) 	
------------------------------------------------------------------------ 	
2010 	
Dec 22       Gasoline    +310      +3.8       8,530     $89.6 	
                                               (94.8)  	
             Diesel      +300      +4.0       7,780 	
                                               (99.0) 	
Oct 26       Gasoline    +230      +2.9       8,220     $83.9 	
                                               (91.4) 	
             Diesel      +220      +3.0       7,480 	
                                               (95.2) 	
June 1       Gasoline    -230      -2.8       7,990     $74.5 	
                                               (86.6) 	
             Diesel      -220      -2.9       7,260 	
                                                (90.1) 	
Apr 14       Gasoline    +320      +4.1       8,220     $84.3 	
                                               (89.1) 	
             Diesel      +320      +4.5       7,480  	
                                              (92.8) 	
----------------------------------------------------------------	
2009 	
Nov 10       Gasoline    +480      +6.5       7,900    $78.4 	
                                              (83.4) 	
             Diesel      +480      +7.2       7,160 	
                                              (88.8) 	
Sept 30      Gasoline    -190      -2.5       7,420    $66.8 	
                                               (80.4) 	
             Diesel      -190      -2.8       6,680  	
                                               (82.9) 	
Sept 2       Gasoline    +300      +4.0       7,610    $70.4 	
                                               (82.5) 	
             Diesel      +300      +4.6        6,870 	
                                               (85.2) 	
July 29      Gasoline    -220      -2.9       7,310    $68.30 	
                                               (79.6) 	
             Diesel      -220      -3.2       6,570  	
June 30      Gasoline    +600      +8.7       7,530     $70 	
                                               (81.5) 	
             Diesel      +600      +9.7       6,790 	
                                               (84.5) 	
June 1      Gasoline     +400      +6.1       6,930     $66.64 	
                                                (75) 	
             Diesel      +400      +6.9       6,190 	
                                                (77) 	
Mar 25      Gasoline     +290      +4.6        6,530    $53 	
                                                (71) 	
             Diesel      +180      +3.2       5,790 	
                                                (72) 	
Jan 15      Gasoline     -140      -2.2       6,240      $39 	
                                                (68) 	
             Diesel      -160      -2.8       5,610 	
                                                (70) 	
-----------------------------------------------------------    	
2008    	
Dec 19      Gasoline   -1,160     -15.4       6,380     $40 	
                                                (69) 	
            Diesel     -1,270     -18.0      5,770 	
                                                (71) 	
             Jet~       -2,400      -32       5,050 	
June 20*    Gasoline    +1,000     +16.7      6,980   $136.68 	
             Diesel     +1,000     +18.1      6,520 	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2007	
Nov 1***     Gasoline    +500      +9.1       5,980    $94.00  	
             Diesel      +500     +10.0       5,520 	
 	
Jan 14       Gasoline    -220      -3.8       5,515    $52.99 	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2006	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
May 24       Gasoline    +500      +9.6       5,735     $70.44 	
             Diesel      +500      +11        5,040 	
March 26     Gasoline    +250      +5.0       5,235     $64.26 	
             Diesel      +150      +3.4       4,540 	
          Beijing-Mogas   +460      +9.4       5,370 	
          Beijing-Diesel  +340      +7.9       4,665 	
---------------------------------------------------------------	
2005	
July 23      Gasoline    +300      +6.4       4,975     $58.65 	
             Diesel      +250      +6.0       4,390 	
June 25      Gasoline    +200      +4.5       4,675     $59.84 	
             Diesel      +150      +3.8       4,140 	
May 23       Gasoline    -150      -3.2       4,475     $46.80 	
May 10       Diesel      +150      +3.9       3,980     $52.07 	
March 23     Gasoline    +300      +6.9       4,625     $53.81 	
---------------------------------------------------------------- 	
2004	
Aug 25       Gasoline    +240      +5.9       4,325     $43.47 	
             Diesel      +220      +6.1       3,830 	
May 19       Diesel      +280      +8.4       3,610     $41.50 	
March 31     Gasoline    +300      +7.9       4,085     $35.76 	
--------------------------------------------------------------- 	
2003 	
Dec 8        Gasoline    +200      +5.6       3,795      $32.10 	
             Diesel      +180      +5.7       3,330 	
July 1       Gasoline     +90                 3,595**    $30.40 	
May 12       Gasoline    -290      -7.7       3,474      $27.35 	
             Diesel      -260      -7.6       3,143 	
Feb 11       Gasoline    +190      +5.3        3,764     $35.44 	
             Diesel      +170      +5.3       3,403 	
Jan 1        Gasoline                          3,574     $31.20 	
              Diesel                           3,233 	
---------------------------------------------------------------- 	
    * The June 20 prices given are reached by updating nationwide averages given	
by the NDRC last November. 	
    ** Prices between May and July 2003 are adjusted slightly to make uniform 	
throughout the country and due to rounding. 	
    *** Prices for Nov. 1, 2007, are nationwide averages. 	
    ~ Dec. 19 rate for jet kerosene is ex-refinery and so differs from previous 	
retail guide price. 	
    Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry	
sources. 	
	
 (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu)

