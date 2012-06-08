FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China's maximum retail fuel prices by region
June 8, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-China's maximum retail fuel prices by region

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BEIJING, June 8 (Reuters) - China will cut fuel prices by nearly 6 percent
from Saturday in the second reduction this year and the largest since late 2008,
as crude prices fell further since the last fuel cut in May.   	
    The government sets different ceiling prices for provinces and cities.
Retailers can set their own rates as long as they do not exceed the upside
limits, though retailing outlets of state oil firms normally price fuels at
maximum rates allowed.  	
    The following table shows the ceiling prices from provinces that have
unified prices province-wide and for cities in provinces that have no unified
charges province-wide, effective Thursday.  	
    The figures are in yuan per metric tonne. 	
 	
 Provinces           90-ron gasoline^             0#diesel 
 Beijing                       9,520*               8,780* 
 Tianjin                        9,075                8,265 
 Hebei                          9,075                8,265 
 Shanxi                         9,145                8,320 
 Liaoning                       9,075                8,265 
 Jilin                          9,075                8,265 
 Heilongjiang                   9,075                8,265 
 Shanghai                      9,500*               8,750* 
 Jiangsu                        9,130                8,305 
 Zhejiang                       9,130                8,320 
 Anhui                          9,125                8,315 
 Shandong                       9,085                8,275 
 Hubei                          9,100                8,290 
 Hunan                          9,140                8,350 
 Henan                          9,095                8,285 
 Hainan                         9,220                8,400 
 Chongqing                      9,290                8,475 
 Guangdong              9,155(9,385*)                8,335 
 Guangxi                        9,220                8,400 
 Ningxia                        9,080                8,265 
 Gansu                          9,060                8,285 
 Xinjiang                       8,855                8,160 
 Cities                                                    
 Hohhot                         9,090                8,280 
 Nanchang                       9,095                8,285 
 Chengdu                        9,295                8,500 
 Guiyang                        9,255                8,425 
 Kunming                        9,285                8,455 
 Xi'an                          9,060                8,275 
 Xining                         9,040                8,310 
   ^ 90-ron gasoline prices are used as benchmarks, prices for 	
more widely used 93-ron gasoline are 6 percent higher above the 	
benchmarks and 97-ron gasoline are 12 percent higher.	
   * Prices for higher quality gasoline that has a lower content 	
of sulphur and other components.  	
	
 (Reported by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

