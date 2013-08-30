FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China retail gasoline, diesel prices since 2009
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

TABLE-China retail gasoline, diesel prices since 2009

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China will raise its retail ceiling price for
gasoline by 235 yuan ($38.4) per tonne and that of diesel by 225 yuan from
Saturday, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Friday.
    This represents a roughly 2.5 percent rise for gasoline and a 2.7 percent
gain for diesel. This is the fifth fuel price hike this year. 
    China started in March a new fuel pricing system that has a closer link to
the cost of crude oil. 
    The following shows a history of China's fuel price changes starting 2009.
The prices listed are retail ceilings -- companies allowed to charge lower than
that but not above.
    Gasoline prices are of benchmark 90-octane prices though most of the grades
sold in Chinese cities are of 93-octane or higher. 
    The new prices in the table are mostly national averages. Each Chinese
province has slightly varying ceiling prices.  

Date          Product    Change  Pct Change   New Price  WTI     BRENT 
------------------------------------------------------------------------
2013
Aug 31        Gasoline    +235     +2.5       9,505    $107.89  114.84

              Diesel      +225     +2.7       8,670

July 20       Gasoline    +325     +3.6       9,270     $107.89 108.51

              Diesel      +310     +3.8       8,445

July 6        Gasoline     -80     -0.9       8,945     101.10  105.87

              Diesel       -75     -0.9       8,135

June 21       Gasoline    +100     +1.1       9,025      95.74  102.97

              Diesel      +95      +1.2       8,210      

June 7        Gasoline    -95      -1.05      8,925      94.26  103.36

              Diesel      -90      -1.1       8,115 

May 10        Gasoline    +95      + 1.1      9,020      96.31   103.92  

              Diesel      +95      +1.2       8,205

April 25      Gasoline   -395      -4.2       8,925      89.82   101.00

              Diesel     -400      -4.7       8,110

March 27      Gasoline   -310      -3.2       9,320      92.76   111.87

              Diesel     -300      -3.4       8,510  

Feb 25        Gasoline   +300      +3.2       9,630      93.1   113.3

              Diesel     +290      +3.4       8,810     

2012
Nov 16        Gasoline   -310      -3.2       9,330     86.4    109.8 

              Diesel     -300      -3.4       8,520    

Sept 11       Gasline    +550      +6.0       9640       96.5     115   

              Diesel     +540      +6.5       8820

Aug 10        Gasoline   +390      +4.5       9090       93.3     112.1

              Diesel     +370      +4.7       8280

July 11       Gasoline   -420      -4.6       8700       85.6      99.3

              Diesel     -400      -4.8       7910 

June 9        Gasoline   -530      -5.5       9,120      82.2      97.6

              Diesel     -510      -5.8       8,310

May 10        Gasoline   -330      -3.3       9,650      96.4     112.1

              Diesel     -310      -3.4       8,820    

March 20      Gasoline   +600      +6.4       9,980     106.77   125.17

              Diesel     +600      +7.0       9,130

Feb 8         Gasoline   +300      +3.3       9,380      96.30   116.33

              Diesel     +300      +3.6       8,530

-----------------------------------------------------------------------    
2011 
Oct 9         Gasoline   -300      -3.2       9,080      82.98   105.88

              Diesel     -300      -3.5       8,230   

April 7       Gasoline   +500      +5.6       9,380      108.5   122.5

              Diesel     +400      +4.9       8,530 

Feb 20        Gasoline   +350      4.1        8,880      86.2    102.5 

              Diesel     +350      4.5        8,130 

------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
2010 
Dec 22        Gasoline    +310      +3.8       8,530     $89.6 

              Diesel      +300      +4.0       7,780 

Oct 26        Gasoline    +230      +2.9       8,220     $83.9 

              Diesel      +220      +3.0       7,480 

June 1        Gasoline    -230      -2.8       7,990     $74.5 

              Diesel      -220      -2.9       7,260 

Apr 14        Gasoline    +320      +4.1       8,220     $84.3 

              Diesel      +320      +4.5       7,480  

----------------------------------------------------------------
2009 
Nov 10        Gasoline    +480      +6.5       7,900    $78.4 

              Diesel      +480      +7.2       7,160 

Sept 30       Gasoline    -190      -2.5       7,420    $66.8 

              Diesel      -190      -2.8       6,680  

Sept 2        Gasoline    +300      +4.0       7,610    $70.4 

              Diesel      +300      +4.6        6,870 

July 29       Gasoline    -220      -2.9       7,310    $68.30 

              Diesel      -220      -3.2       6,570  
June 30       Gasoline    +600      +8.7       7,530     $70 

              Diesel      +600      +9.7       6,790 

June 1       Gasoline    +400      +6.1       6,930     $66.64 

              Diesel      +400      +6.9       6,190 

Mar 25       Gasoline     +290      +4.6        6,530    $53 

               Diesel      +180      +3.2       5,790 

Jan 15       Gasoline    -140      -2.2       6,240      $39 

              Diesel      -160      -2.8       5,610 

--------------------------------------------------------------
Sources: National Development and Reform Commission, oil companies, industry 
sources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.