China May diesel exports up over 300 pct on year -customs

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - China's diesel exports rose 305.7 percent in May from a year earlier to 1.48 million tonnes, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Gasoline exports climbed 105.6 percent in May from a year earlier to 780,000 tonnes, while kerosene exports fell 0.3 percent on-year to 950,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Imports of diesel soared 1,544.7 percent to 40,000 tonnes, while kerosene imports were up 16.9 percent at 340,000 tonnes. Liquefied natural gas imports rose 27.3 percent to 1.43 million tonnes.