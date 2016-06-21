FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
China May diesel exports up over 300 pct on year -customs
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 21, 2016 / 2:01 AM / a year ago

China May diesel exports up over 300 pct on year -customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 21 (Reuters) - China's diesel exports rose 305.7 percent in May from a year earlier to 1.48 million tonnes, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Gasoline exports climbed 105.6 percent in May from a year earlier to 780,000 tonnes, while kerosene exports fell 0.3 percent on-year to 950,000 tonnes, the data showed.

Imports of diesel soared 1,544.7 percent to 40,000 tonnes, while kerosene imports were up 16.9 percent at 340,000 tonnes. Liquefied natural gas imports rose 27.3 percent to 1.43 million tonnes.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.