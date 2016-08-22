FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-China's oil product exports surge in July- customs
August 22, 2016 / 1:15 AM / a year ago

REFILE-China's oil product exports surge in July- customs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct dateline to Beijing)

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's diesel, gasoline and kerosene exports surged in July from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, the latest sign the world's top commodities consumer can't cope with its domestic oversupply of fuel.

Diesel exports rose 181.8 percent to 1.53 million tonnes, gasoline shipments were up 145 percent at 970,000 tonnes and kerosene exports jumped 46 percent to 1.09 million tonnes.

The world's second-largest economy imported 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas, down 16.4 percent from a year earlier and increased its purchases of foreign kerosene by 15.2 percent to 340,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
