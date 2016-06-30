FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China will detail rules for foreign hedge funds to launch products in China - regulator
June 30, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

China will detail rules for foreign hedge funds to launch products in China - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 30 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Thursday the country's fund association will specify details about registration of foreign fund firms, allowing them to launch products in China.

China has already allowed qualified foreign hedge funds to set up operations in the country, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its website.

But without registering with China's fund association, foreign hedge funds cannot launch funds locally. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

