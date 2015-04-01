China expands investment scope of $194 bln social security fund

BEIJING, April 1 (Reuters) - China is expanding the investment scope of the country’s 1.2 trillion yuan ($194 billion) social security fund to allow it to buy more local government debt, investment trusts and shares in state-owned companies, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The State Council said in an online statement that the investment limit for corporate and local government debt will be increased to 20 percent from 10 percent. ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (1 Uruguayan peso = 0.2402 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alan Raybould)