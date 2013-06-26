HSBC, Citi allowed to distribute mutual funds in China

SHANGHAI, June 26 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator has granted licences to HSBC Holdings Plc and Citigroup Inc allowing the two banks to distribute mutual funds and expand their services in the world’s second-biggest economy, the two banks said on Wednesday.

China revised rules in 2011 to allow foreign banks to distribute mutual funds, allowing them to compete with local banks in this area.

“This product offering not only supplements the existing range of wealth management products offered by foreign banks, but also broadens distribution channels for local funds,” Helen Wong, chief executive of HSBC China, said in an emailed statement.

Analysts have said that foreign banks with limited networks in China will have a hard time gaining market share from local rivals who boast far-reaching retail branch networks.

China’s fund distribution market is currently dominated by state lenders including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Bank of China and China Construction Bank .