SHANGHAI Dec 21 At least one Chinese state lender provided liquidity support worth over several billion yuan to fund management firms via bond repurchase agreements on Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The move is an indication that it was getting easier for non-financial institutions to obtain liquidity in the market.

