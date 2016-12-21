BRIEF-Unicredit picks bookrunners for 13 bln euro share issue
* Joint bookrunners are Banca IMI, Banco Santander , Barclays, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS , COMMERZBANK, Crédit Agricole CIB, Natixis and Société Générale
SHANGHAI Dec 21 At least one Chinese state lender provided liquidity support worth over several billion yuan to fund management firms via bond repurchase agreements on Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The move is an indication that it was getting easier for non-financial institutions to obtain liquidity in the market.
($1 = 6.9507 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
NEW YORK, Dec 22 The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday sued Barclays Plc for fraud in the sale of mortgage securities in the run-up to the financial crisis.
* U.S. sues Barclays over residential mortgage backed securities in lawsuit filed in federal court in N.Y - Bloomberg