a year ago
China regulator to strengthen rules on capital guarantee funds, sees risks
#Financials
August 12, 2016 / 9:01 AM / a year ago

China regulator to strengthen rules on capital guarantee funds, sees risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it sees potential risks in the country's 330 billion yuan ($49.67 billion) capital guarantee funds business, and will strengthen rules on such investment products.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said on its microblog it would promulgate rules that require fund managers to restrict size of such products in relation to their net capital, and set aside loss reserves, among other measures to control risks.

CSRC said it has published draft rules, in order to get public feedback.

Capital guarantee funds are investment products in which the investor's principal is shielded from losses.

$1 = 6.6440 Chinese yuan Reporting by Samuel Shen and Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Richard Borsuk

