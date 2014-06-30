FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China sovereign fund names banker as executive vice president
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 30, 2014 / 4:22 AM / 3 years ago

China sovereign fund names banker as executive vice president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China Investment Corp., China’s $575-billion sovereign wealth fund, said it has appointed a career banker as its new executive vice president.

Liu Guiping will be one of five executive vice presidents at CIC, the fund said in a short announcement on its website.

A former banker at Agricultural Bank of China, China’s fourth-biggest bank, Liu oversaw the retail banking business.

The website said Liu, who turns 48 this year, has a Ph.D. in economics.

CIC reported that it had a return of around 11 percent in 2012, reversing a loss in 2011. The fund has not reported how it performed last year. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.