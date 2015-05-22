FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says to launch mutual fund recognition with Hong Kong on July 1
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

China says to launch mutual fund recognition with Hong Kong on July 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - A long-awaited scheme to allow funds domiciled in Hong Kong and China to be sold in each others’ market will be launched on July 1, China’s securities regulator said on Friday, in a move to facilitate cross-border investment.

Deng Ge, a spokesman for China Securities Regulatory Commission, made the announcement at a weekly news conference in Beijing.

The project is another key step after the landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect that was rolled out last November, as China accelerates the pace to open up its capital market and internationalise its currency.

Hong Kong and Chinese securities regulators started discussing mutual recognition for fund products in 2012 and reached a preliminary agreement in 2013. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong and Michelle Chen in HONG KONG; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.