China c.bank to set up $10 bln Latin America investment fund

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank will establish a $10 billion fund for investment in Latin American countries, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The fund will be jointly managed by the central bank, policy lender China Development Bank and the country’s foreign exchange regulator. Areas in which the fund will invest include manufacturing , hi-tech, agriculture, energy and mining companies, as well as infrastructure projects. (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nick Heath. Editing By Nicholas Heath)