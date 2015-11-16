FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2015 / 1:03 AM / in 2 years

China watchdog starts probe into mutual funds - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China’s markets regulator has started probing mutual funds for illegal activity, an unnamed source told the respected China Business News on Monday.

The country’s regulators have been cracking down on illegal stock trading, “malicious” short-selling and insider dealing since bourses fell sharply in mid-June.

The investigation by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) may include some brokerages and will involve a wide ranging audit which is expected to conclude before the end of this year, the source told China Business News.

The investigation is in its early stages, but the CSRC plans to announce details this month, the source said.

The CSRC was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
