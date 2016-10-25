CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China's Zhengzhou exchange to raise fees for coal futures

(Corrects paragraph 4 to show volume was for whole market, not just for the January contract)

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange will hike transaction fees for its thermal coal futures contracts, it said on Monday, which may act to reduce trading activity amid a historic price rally and a surge in speculative investment in the volatile market.

Thermal coal transaction fees will be increased from 4 yuan ($0.59) per lot to 6 yuan per lot, effective from the night session on Monday, the exchange said in a statement on its website.

The move came as the most-active January coal futures rose 3 percent to 614.8 yuan ($90.79) per tonne on Monday, the highest since the launch of the contract in May last year. Coal prices have risen amid growing concerns about tightening domestic supplies after government-enforced cutbacks.

Total volume on Monday for the whole market was 1.3 million contracts, equivalent to 130 million tonnes of coal, an all-time high and up more than 35 percent from Friday.

Earlier this month, Beijing dismissed the months-long rally in prices as unsustainable and without foundation.

The government has called another meeting for Tuesday to discuss more measures to boost supplies after previous efforts have done little to deflate the surging prices.

Earlier this year, the exchange raised trading margins for the contract and trading limits. ($1 = 6.7715 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Josephine Mason and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christian Schmollinger)