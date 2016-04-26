FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Dalian Exchange raises transaction fees for iron ore, coking coal
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 26, 2016 / 9:21 AM / a year ago

China's Dalian Exchange raises transaction fees for iron ore, coking coal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange will raise the transaction fees on iron ore, coking coal, coke and polypropylene futures contracts starting from April 27, according to a posting on the exchange’s website on Tuesday.

For iron ore contracts, the fee will be raised to 0.03 percent from 0.018 percent currently. For coking coal and coke, the fee will rise to 0.036 percent from 0.018 percent. For polypropylene, the new fee will be 0.024 percent, compared with 0.018 percent currently. (Reporting by Beijing Montioring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.