China's Dalian Commodity Exchange again doubles coking coal, coke futures transaction fees

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange raised transaction fees on coke and coking coal futures contracts, it said on Wednesday, the fourth increase in a week.

The exchange doubled transaction fees to 0.072 percent on the futures contracts, effective from April 28, according to a statement on its website.

The exchange initially raised fees from 0.003 percent to 0.006 percent on April 20, effective from April 22.

Chinese commodities exchanges have stepped up efforts to curb surging prices that some say have been driven by speculators, raising fears of another derivatives bubble after last year’s stock market collapse. (Editing By Nicholas Heath and Ryan Woo)