FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Dalian Commodity Exchange again doubles coking coal, coke futures transaction fees
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 27, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

China's Dalian Commodity Exchange again doubles coking coal, coke futures transaction fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange raised transaction fees on coke and coking coal futures contracts, it said on Wednesday, the fourth increase in a week.

The exchange doubled transaction fees to 0.072 percent on the futures contracts, effective from April 28, according to a statement on its website.

The exchange initially raised fees from 0.003 percent to 0.006 percent on April 20, effective from April 22.

Chinese commodities exchanges have stepped up efforts to curb surging prices that some say have been driven by speculators, raising fears of another derivatives bubble after last year’s stock market collapse. (Editing By Nicholas Heath and Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.