Chinese futures firms may trade abroad soon-paper

SHANGHAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Three of China’s domestic futures brokers may be allowed to access international futures markets in as soon as two to three months, the Shanghai Securities News said on Wednesday, citing unidentified industry sources.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), which oversees the sector, is pushing ahead to complete a framework of rules which would govern the brokers when abroad, particularly on how it manages customers’ funds, the paper said.

“The CSRC wants to roll this out quickly and the timing for the launch will be in two to three months,” the paper said, citing regulatory sources.

The CSRC’s approval for domestic brokers to access international futures markets will provide mainland companies with more options to hedge risk when operating abroad.

The green light to let Chinese futures brokers venture overseas also comes after a 17-year halt, after a ban in 1994 following a series of scandals that led to the closure of several firms and criminal investigations.

COFCO Futures Co, China International Futures and Yong An Futures will seek membership with key overseas exchanges and trade on behalf of Chinese customers. It is not clear if they will be allowed to take positions in trades, which is common for foreign brokerages.

One of CSRC’s key concerns is how the Chinese brokerages will segregate customers’ money from their own, the paper said.

U.S. futures brokers MF Global used customer money to fund its own losses on European debt before filing for bankruptcy last year. MF Global’s customers were owed as much as $1.6 billion.

The bankruptcy has stirred up a fire storm in the securities industry and among regulators as many of the customers were farmers or pension funds who used futures in non-speculative ways to hedge against price volatility.

To prepare for their venture abroad, the three local brokerages have beefed up their operations by hiring additional staff and linking up with foreign exchanges or overseas brokerages to train their staff, the paper said.