FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China futures brokers barred from financing services - CSJ
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 1:26 AM / 10 months ago

China futures brokers barred from financing services - CSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese futures companies have been forbidden from providing "financing services" the China Securities Journal (CSJ) reported on Thursday - effectively preventing futures brokers from funding clients' investment positions.

The CSJ cited a notice, sent by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Wednesday, which said: "Futures firms must not engage in financing services or get involved with any type of financing service."

The CSRC ordered futures brokers to strengthen risk management systems and closely supervise the risk profiles of clients.

China has taken a series of steps this year to cool the rise of highly leveraged commodities futures products as part of an attempt to reduce risk in financial markets.

Tight new rules aimed at curbing such leveraged risk, as well as speculative trades, have already triggered an exodus of investors from the country's commodities futures markets and hobbled a thriving niche business for brokers. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Wang Jing; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.