China futures brokers barred from financing services - CSJ

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese futures companies have been forbidden from providing "financing services" the China Securities Journal (CSJ) reported on Thursday - effectively preventing futures brokers from funding clients' investment positions.

The CSJ cited a notice, sent by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Wednesday, which said: "Futures firms must not engage in financing services or get involved with any type of financing service."

The CSRC ordered futures brokers to strengthen risk management systems and closely supervise the risk profiles of clients.

China has taken a series of steps this year to cool the rise of highly leveraged commodities futures products as part of an attempt to reduce risk in financial markets.

Tight new rules aimed at curbing such leveraged risk, as well as speculative trades, have already triggered an exodus of investors from the country's commodities futures markets and hobbled a thriving niche business for brokers. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Wang Jing; Editing by Eric Meijer)