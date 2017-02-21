FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to impose limits on some contracts, clients
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 21, 2017 / 8:52 AM / 6 months ago

China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to impose limits on some contracts, clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's Zhengzhou Commodities Exchange said is imposing trading limits on some futures contracts and clients based on market conditions.

Clients who use futures contracts to hedge risks in physical markets will not be restricted by the trading limit, it said.

The change is effective starting on Feb. 21.

The total number of contracts held by a single investor with all brokers cannot exceed a trading limit set by the exchange.

The Zhengzhou Commodities Exchange said any breaches of the limit rules could lead to trading suspensions for investors.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Tom Hogue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.