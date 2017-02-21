China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange to impose limits on some contracts, clients

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China's Zhengzhou Commodities Exchange said is imposing trading limits on some futures contracts and clients based on market conditions.

Clients who use futures contracts to hedge risks in physical markets will not be restricted by the trading limit, it said.

The change is effective starting on Feb. 21.

The total number of contracts held by a single investor with all brokers cannot exceed a trading limit set by the exchange.

The Zhengzhou Commodities Exchange said any breaches of the limit rules could lead to trading suspensions for investors.