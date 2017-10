BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - China’s refined fuel stocks at the end of June were 770,000 higher than a year earlier, with diesel 560,000 tonnes up on the year, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Wednesday.

The commission does not specify what products are covered under the fuel stocks, but industry experts said they normally include diesel, gasoline and kerosene. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)