China Galaxy Sec aims for $1.9 bln in Shanghai-Hong Kong IPO -sources

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China Galaxy Securities Co, China‘s, seventh-biggest brokerage, aims to raise up to 12 billion yuan ($1.92 billion) through a dual listing in Shanghai and Hong Kong in the second quarter of next year, sources with direct knowledge of the plan told Reuters.

The initial public offering, which has obtained special approval from the State Council, or China’s cabinet, will potentially become the country’s biggest IPO since New China Life raised $1.9 billion late last year.

In August, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported that Galaxy Securities was planning to raise $1 billion in a Shanghai-Hong Kong dual listing in the first half of 2013.

Beijing-based Galaxy Securities, founded in 2007, is controlled by central Huijin, a unit of China’s sovereign wealth fund.

The brokerage needed special approval for the IPO from the Cabinet because Huijin owns stakes in several other brokerages including China International Capital Corp and Shenyin Wanguo Securities Co, which violates existing ownership rules regarding brokerage stakes.

Galaxy Securities has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co to underwrite the Hong Kong portion of the IPO, while Guotai Junan Securities Co will handle the mainland listing, according to the source, who declined to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to replenish the company’s capital, and the amount of money to be raised in each market will depend on market conditions, the source added.

Bankers involved in the deal said the fundraising would be about $1.5-1.8 billion.

Officials at Galaxy Securities declined to comment.

Chinese securities firms are suffering from a sluggish market that has put many investors on the sidelines, hurting trading commission incomes -- their main source of revenue.

Many brokerages are eager to raise funds from the capital market to strengthen their balance sheets and invest in new businesses. Guotai Junan Securities Co is also preparing for an IPO.