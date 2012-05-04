FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Beijing Ent buys Oman Oil's China Gas stake - sources
May 4, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Beijing Ent buys Oman Oil's China Gas stake - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to parent, not listed unit, in alert and first paragraph)

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - Chinese utility Beijing Enterprises Holding Group, parent of listed Beijing Enterprises Ltd, has bought shares in city gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd from Oman Oil, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement that Oman Oil had sold its stake of 237.6 million shares in China Gas at HK$4.10 per share, versus the stock’s closing price of HK$3.90.

The statement did not disclose who bought the shares.

China Gas is being targeted by China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd in a deal estimated to be worth up to $2.2 billion.

China Gas officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Alison Lui; Editing by Chris Lewis)

