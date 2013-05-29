China looks local for solution to gas price dilemma

* Price hikes crucial to meet China’s gas consumption goals

* Big operators like PetroChina suffering heavy losses from imports

* Gradual, regional increases Beijing’s most likely strategy

By Judy Hua and David Stanway

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - Those looking for the start of China’s long-awaited gas price reforms may have missed it - rather than follow a nationwide approach, the government has allowed a few cities to take the lead in raising prices closer to market rates.

China aims to be at the heart of a cross-continental pipeline network that will deliver natural gas from Turkmenistan, Myanmar and Siberia, and to boost imports of liquefied natural gas. It also wants to kick off shale gas and coal-bed methane production as it reduces reliance on polluting coal, and analysts say changes to its pricing system will be key to achieving both.

State-owned energy giant PetroChina Co Ltd lost billions of dollars last year selling imported gas at below cost, a figure set to jump with rising gas use unless the pricing regime changes.

China, wary of public opposition to higher prices, has so far refrained from the big-bang approach. Instead, governments of big cities such as Nanjing have introduced different prices for different types of users - a multi-tier framework that the central government is likely to adopt eventually.

“If the government raises the gas price too rapidly, it may curb consumption, but if gas prices remain low for a long time, it will hurt developers,” said Jiang Xinmin, an analyst at China’s state planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission.

“So they will be raised gradually.”

In March the NDRC called reports that prices were about to be increased “irresponsible,” and said adjustments would only take place after extensive public hearings.

Many hearings have taken place already - and a number of cities and regions have increased prices.

Provinces such as Anhui and Sichuan and the cities of Beijing and Nanjing have rolled out their own reforms, linking upstream to downstream gas prices, raising residential costs and introducing price tiers.

Beijing raised some prices by 11.2 percent in December, while the northeast city of Changchun imposed a 40 percent increase last month. Increases are also being considered in the cities of Tianjin and Suzhou.

“What seems to be happening now is that several local NDRC offices are conducting the consultation process already, I assume to speed up the process of adjusting prices,” said Tony Regan, analyst with energy consultancy Tri-Zen.

BALANCING ACT

China wants to raise the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 8 percent by 2015, from 5 percent now. With domestic production struggling to keep up, imports will need to rise to around 80 billion cubic metres (bcm), nearly double from 2012.

It imported 42.5 bcm of natural gas last year, up 31.1 percent on the year. But the rise only came because the big state-owned oil giants PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd were prepared to absorb heavy losses to shield customers from higher costs.

“Consumers do not want to see high gas prices, and the government does not want see any protests caused by volatile prices - so, the government has a dilemma,” said Zhang Weiping, an advisor at the China Petroleum and Petrochemical Engineering Institute, a government-linked research body.

PetroChina, China’s biggest producer and importer of natural gas, incurred losses of 41.9 billion yuan ($6.82 billion) last year and 14.4 billion yuan in the first quarter from imports.

Amid claims that the firm was under pressure to cut supplies because of mounting losses, Chairman Zhou Jiping said last week that it remained committed to raising imports.

TIERED PRICING

Under the old system, the NDRC’s pricing department would set the wellhead price and transmission fee, which would jointly form the city gate price. Local NDRC offices would then decide on retail prices, with residents granted the lowest.

The new system - based on the two pilot schemes launched at the end of 2011 in the southern regions of Guangdong and Guangxi - will bring the city gate price more in line with global markets. It will also give regions more flexibility to set retail prices.

Analysts say the government has already left it too long, and that price distortions are now so severe that the new pricing scheme would lead to an immediate doubling of most domestic gas prices were it to be implemented in one fell swoop.

So while Beijing is expected to announce a plan to implement the new pricing formula soon, it will only be done in a series of steps. In the first year, industrial users might only pay a higher price if consumption levels exceed a set amount, and household prices are unlikely to be raised to the full level until at least 2015.

“I expect the NDRC to now give priority to getting the new pricing mechanism accepted and only partially adjust prices,” said Regan. “We may see four or five steps before the new formula is fully implemented.” ($1 = 6.1492 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Michael Urquhart)