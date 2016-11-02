FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
China hopes Germany's probes into Chinese acquisitions "an exception"
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 2, 2016 / 2:36 AM / 10 months ago

China hopes Germany's probes into Chinese acquisitions "an exception"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China hopes Germany's recent investigations into proposed Chinese corporate acquisitions are "an exception", a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Shen Danyang told a regular briefing that China also hopes Germany can be calm and create a fair environment for investors.

The German government has withdrawn its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron, citing security concerns, and throwing up an unexpected hurdle for a 670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch.

Reporting by Yawen Chen, writing by Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
