China hopes Germany's probes into Chinese acquisitions "an exception"

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China hopes Germany's recent investigations into proposed Chinese corporate acquisitions are "an exception", a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday.

Shen Danyang told a regular briefing that China also hopes Germany can be calm and create a fair environment for investors.

The German government has withdrawn its approval for a Chinese takeover of chip equipment maker Aixtron, citing security concerns, and throwing up an unexpected hurdle for a 670-million-euro ($728 million) deal on the home stretch.