China's FX trading operator, Deutsche Boerse agree to form JV in Germany

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange trading operator and Germany’s Deutsche Boerse signed an agreement to establish a joint venture in Germany, with each side holding a 50 percent stake, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed in Beijing at a ceremony overseen by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China’s Premier Li Keqiang, the operator said on its website (www.chinamoney.com.cn). (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nick Heath; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)