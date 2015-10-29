FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's FX trading operator, Deutsche Boerse agree to form JV in Germany
October 29, 2015

China's FX trading operator, Deutsche Boerse agree to form JV in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange trading operator and Germany’s Deutsche Boerse signed an agreement to establish a joint venture in Germany, with each side holding a 50 percent stake, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System said on Thursday.

The agreement was signed in Beijing at a ceremony overseen by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China’s Premier Li Keqiang, the operator said on its website (www.chinamoney.com.cn). (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Nick Heath; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
