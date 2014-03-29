FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China EximBank lends $1.2 bln to German firms for Chinese ships -Xinhua
#Credit Markets
March 29, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 3 years ago

China EximBank lends $1.2 bln to German firms for Chinese ships -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - Export-Import Bank of China (EximBank) will lend $1.2 billion to German shipping firms Peter Dohle Shiffahrts-KG and Bernhard Schulte for the purchase of Chinese ships, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The deal will increase chances that German shipping firms will purchase more China-made ships, Xinhua reported the EximBank as saying late on Friday.

A prolonged slump in shipping and pressure to shrink bloated loan books have forced many European banks to abandon or scale down lending to the sector.

The EximBank loan deal was signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Germany on Friday. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

