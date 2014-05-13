FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese police to brief media on GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday amid probe
May 13, 2014

Chinese police to brief media on GlaxoSmithKline on Wednesday amid probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 13 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Public Security will brief the media on Wednesday about UK drug maker GlaxoSmithKline PLC, which has been under investigation for allegedly funneling up to 3 billion yuan to travel agencies to facilitate bribes to doctors and officials.

An official at the ministry declined on Tuesday to comment on the content of the briefing slated for Wednesday at 11am (0300 GMT), only saying it is related to GSK.

Police detained four executives of the British drugmaker in July in connection with the bribery allegations.

Legal and industry sources had told Reuters in November that Chinese police were likely to charge some of GSK’s Chinese executives but not the British drugmaker itself.

The company has said previously that some of its senior Chinese executives appear to have broken the law, and that it has zero tolerance for bribery. (Reporting by Hui Li and Megha Rajagopalan; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
