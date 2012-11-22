FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM rolls out China-developed electric car in world's top auto market
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2012 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

GM rolls out China-developed electric car in world's top auto market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GUANGZHOU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - General Motors Co rolled out its first China-developed electric car at the Guangzhou autoshow on Thursday as it ramps up its green car push in the world’s largest auto market.

The Sail Springo EV, with a starting price tag of 258,000 yuan ($41,400), will be initially available only at GM’s dealer outlets in Shanghai, the U.S. automaker said in a statement.

The car, developed and built by GM and its partner SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, has a range of 130-200 kilometres and a top speed of 130 kilometres per hour.

Encouraged by Beijing’s initiative to put 5 million electric and plug-in hybrids on the road by 2020, many domestic and foreign automakers are gearing up to tap the potential of green cars. SAIC launched its Roewe E50 electric car with a price tag of 234,900 yuan around two weeks ago.

Warren Buffett-back BYD Co Ltd had also rolled out a financing package recently that allows fleet operators to buy its pricy electric car e6 in instalments.

Earlier in the year, GM launched its Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid in China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.