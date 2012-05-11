GM to recall nearly 50,000 Chevrolet Aveo cars in China: govt agency

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai General Motors Co. will recall some of its 2012 model year Chevrolet Aveo vehicles due to faulty brake fluid sensors, the country’s top Chinese quality regulator said on Friday.

Shanghai GM, a joint venture between General Motors Co and SAIC Motor Corp, will recall 47,415 of the cars due to a suppliers defect in the sensors, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website.

The defect could fail to alert drivers of low brake fluid levels, the agency said. Shanghai GM is attempting to contact Aveo owners and will make repairs at no charge, it said.

GM China could not be reached immediately for comment.