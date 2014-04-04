FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says still evaluating rejected GMO MIR162 corn strain
April 4, 2014

China says still evaluating rejected GMO MIR162 corn strain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - China has still not approved a genetically modified strain of corn known as MIR162, which has been turned away in large volumes from Chinese ports since November, the country’s agriculture ministry said on Friday.

In an emailed response to a question about the latest meeting of its biosafety committee, the Ministry of Agriculture said it was still evaluating materials related to the strain that were submitted late last year to the Chinese government by its developer, Syngenta.

The biosafety committee is responsible for approving GMO crops for import and held its regular quarterly meeting at the end of March. (Reporting by Niu Shuping and David Stanway; Editing by Tom Hogue)

