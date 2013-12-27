FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China rejects 2 US distillers grains cargoes on GMO -report
December 27, 2013 / 9:46 AM / 4 years ago

China rejects 2 US distillers grains cargoes on GMO -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China’s quality watchdog confirmed it has rejected two cargoes of dried distillers grains (DDGs) from the United States after detecting the presence a genetically modified (GMO) strain not yet approved by Beijing, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday.

It quoted a spokesman with the General Administration of Quality, Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) as saying that the cargoes of DDGs, a corn by-product, were turned away from the eastern Chinese port city of Shanghai on Dec. 23.

The shipments were found to contain traces of the unapproved MIR 162 variety of corn developed by Syngenta.

Traders told Reuters on Thursday that about 2,000 tonnes of DDGs had been turned away in Shanghai. The move followed the rejection of more than half a million tonnes of MIR 162-contaminated U.S. corn. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

