FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China still evaluating banned Syngenta GMO corn -agmin
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
December 6, 2013 / 3:01 AM / 4 years ago

China still evaluating banned Syngenta GMO corn -agmin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China is still evaluating whether to approve the strain of genetically-modified corn that caused it to reject some U.S. imports in the last few weeks after its discovery in cargoes, a spokesman for the country’s agriculture ministry said.

The spokesman, Bi Meijia, said at a press briefing on Friday that the strain, Syngenta’s insect-resistant MIR162, was still being evaluated after U.S.-based Syngenta provided additional information about the product in November.

Bi said that although Syngenta had applied for approval as early as 2010, the testing data for MIR162 was not yet complete.

He did not give any timetable for when the corn may be approved.

The strain is already shipped to Japan, South Korea, Russia and even the European Union, which is notoriously slow in approving GMO crop varieties.

At the same briefing, agriculture minister Han Changfu said that China was committed to maintaining its 95 percent rate of self-sufficiency in grain, but would take greater advantage of international markets to guarantee supply.

Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.