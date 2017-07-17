FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China approves two new GMO crops for import - agri ministry
July 17, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 35 minutes ago

China approves two new GMO crops for import - agri ministry

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - China has approved two new genetically modified crops for import, the agriculture ministry said in a statement uploaded on its website.

The crops, approved from July 16 for a period of three years, are Syngenta's 5307 insect-resistant corn and Monsanto's glyphosate-resistant corn, with the event code 87427.

The approvals come after China promised to speed up a review of pending import applications as part of the 100-day trade talks with the United States. (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

