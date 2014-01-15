FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says still no timetable on GMO commercialisation
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 15, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

China says still no timetable on GMO commercialisation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 15 (Reuters) - China’s agriculture ministry says there is still no timetable for the commercialisation of domestically developed genetically-modified strains of corn and rice, although the country is already the world’s top buyer of GMO soy.

The ministry granted safety certificates for its first genetically-modified rice and corn in 2009 but has so far refused to authorise commercial production.

“For GMO products, we are taking active but cautious measures,” vice agriculture minister Chen Xiaohua told reporters on Wednesday.

Imported GMO soy and corn are already used as feed for animals in China but winning acceptance for the more widespread use of GMOs is hard to accept in a country frequently hit by food scares.

Chinese scientists have criticised the ministry for not moving forward on commercialisation of the technology, which has cost billions of yuan in research over the past decade. They claim China is facing a growing food gap that can only be properly addressed through the use of GMO.

“We will actively strengthen scientific research and develop new strains with our own intellectual property rights... while we will be cautious in commercialisation and application to ensure safety of the products,” said Chen.

Imported GMO crops also have to comply with the country’s regulations and need approval before being imported, added Chen, referring to the recent rejection of around 600,000 tonnes of U.S. corn, as well as U.S. distillers grains, over the past two months.

He declined to comment on when the ministry is likely to grant approval to Syngenta AG’s MIR 162, the variety at the centre of the rejections.

Reporting by Niu Shuping and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.