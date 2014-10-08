FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syngenta confirms it applied to cultivate GMO corn in China
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

Syngenta confirms it applied to cultivate GMO corn in China

Dominique Patton, Niu Shuping

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Swiss-based seed firm Syngenta had applied for cultivation approval for its MIR162 GMO corn in China, but later halted the process to focus on winning import approval for the grain, a company spokesman told Reuters.

Syngenta is being sued by trader Cargill and others for failing to win approval for its Viptera GMO corn, known as MIR162, in major market China before selling the seed to farmers in the United States.

Cargill alleges that Syngenta’s application for cultivation approval as well as import approval may have subjected Viptera to more intensive regulatory scrutiny and a lengthier approval process by the Chinese government.

“Syngenta followed common industry practice and initially applied for cultivation approval of MIR162 in China; however, we later stopped this work to focus solely on the import application,” spokesman Paul Minehart said in an email. (Reporting By Dominique Patton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.