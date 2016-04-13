FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's big four banks, StanChart, ANZ to join yuan gold benchmark
April 13, 2016

China's big four banks, StanChart, ANZ to join yuan gold benchmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Top Chinese banks, Standard Chartered, ANZ and the world’s biggest jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook will be among 18 members to join China’s yuan-denominated gold benchmark, the Shanghai Gold Exchange said on Wednesday.

The price-setting process will include China’s big four state-owned banks Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China and China Construction Bank, the SGE said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
