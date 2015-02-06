FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China gold output rises over 5 pct in 2014
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 6, 2015 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-China gold output rises over 5 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

BEIJING, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China’s gold output climbed 5.5 percent last year to nearly 452 tonnes, making the country the world’s biggest producer for the eighth straight year, the China Gold Association said on Friday.

Total consumption reached around 886 tonnes over the year, down 24.7 percent on a year earlier, the association said in a separate notice.

“Although 2014 gold consumption fell by a large margin, the (longer-term) trend of increasing demand has not changed,” the association noted, saying that last year’s fall came after a very rapid increase in gold purchases in the second half of 2013 as a result of declining prices.

Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.