China's gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in 2015
#Basic Materials
January 26, 2016 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

China's gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China’s net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong rebounded to nearly 862 tonnes in 2015, data showed on Tuesday, as weak prices lifted the appetite of the world’s top consumer in December.

China’s net gold imports rose to 861.7 tonnes last year from 813.1 tonnes in 2014, according to data emailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

Net imports in December jumped to 129.266 tonnes from 79.003 tonnes in November, the data showed. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
