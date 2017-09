BEIJING, Oct 16 (Reuters) - China’s gold reserves stood at 54.93 million fine troy ounces at the end of September, up from 54.45 million at the end of August, the central bank said on Friday.

China began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in June, after reporting an unchanged level for more than six years. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Nick Heath; Editing by Edmund Klamann)