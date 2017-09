BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China’s gold reserves stood at 57.5 million fine troy ounces at the end of February, up from 57.18 million at the end of January, the central bank said on Monday.

China began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in June 2015. Prior to that, the reserve figures were not updated regularly. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)