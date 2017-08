BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's gold reserves rose to 59.24 million fine troy ounces (oz) at the end of October, up from 59.11 million a month earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The second-largest economy ranks fifth on gold reserves after the United States, Germany, Italy and France. (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)