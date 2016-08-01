FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
China's GOME shares fall more than 6 pct after H1 profit warning
August 1, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

China's GOME shares fall more than 6 pct after H1 profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Shares of China's GOME Electrical Appliances Holding slid more than 6 percent on Monday in early Hong Kong trading after the company warned it expects its first-half adjusted profit to slump 75-85 percent from a year ago.

The plunge is due to a strategic shake-up which has seen some of the retailer's main outlets undergo renovation, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

As of 0139 GMT, the shares were down 5.3 percent at HK$0.89. The benchmark index was up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

