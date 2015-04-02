FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Internet agency says Google move 'unacceptable'
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2015 / 3:46 AM / 2 years ago

China Internet agency says Google move 'unacceptable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - A Chinese Internet agency said on Thursday that Google Inc’s decision to no longer recognise certificates of trust issued by the authority is “unacceptable and unintelligible”.

Google said on its official security blog on Wednesday that it would no longer recognise the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) certificate authorities, following an investigation into a potential security lapse.

CNNIC, which calls itself a “constructor, operator and administrator of infrastructure in Chinese information society”, responded in a statement on its website that Google should consider user rights and interests.

“For the users that CNNIC has already issued the certificates to, we guarantee that your lawful rights and interests will not be affected,” the agency said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.