China's cabinet appoints new central bank deputy governor

BEIJING, May 20 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet appointed a new deputy governor of the country’s central bank and removed a vice chairman of the banking regulator, it said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Zhang Tao will take up the position of deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), while Zhou Mubing will no longer hold the post of vice chairman of the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), according to the statement, which provided no further details. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes)