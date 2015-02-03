REFILE-UPDATE 1-Another five Chinese govts join deposit auction trial -sources

(Refiles to change dateline)

By Vicky Bi

HONG KONG, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China has authorised another five local governments to auction deposits through the central bank, sources told Reuters, following plans announced the previous day to reform the system of central-to-local fiscal transfers..

Shanghai’s municipal finance bureau announced on Tuesday that it would auction 40 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) of 6-month deposits in February, in what traders said would be the first such move by a local government in China.

Two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters five other local governments had also been approved to float their deposits “on a trial basis” this year.

The five governments are the Beijing, Guangdong, Shenzhen, Heilongjiang and Hubei authorities, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Officials at the Finance Ministry were not immediately available for comment.

China experimented with allowing local governments to directly issue municipal bonds in 2014, with a small quota at 109.2 billion yuan for the year. Shanghai has already issued bonds directly under the pilot programme.

The auction will thus be another step in the development of the country’s municipal bond market that would wean local governments off their dependence on external financing vehicles.

“The unclear division of labour and the mismatch between financial and operational responsibilities at central and local level has led to an expansion of irregular local government debts and contributed to various forms of moral hazards and inefficiencies in the onshore financial system,” wrote Julia Wang and Qu Hongbin of HSBC in a research note Tuesday.

Local governments have been able to resell deposits of their own money held in commercial banks since 2013 in search of higher returns; in December, for example, Beijing sold a few tranches through a unit of China International Capital Corporation.

However in the past, these deposits were mostly controlled at the central government level, which heavily restricted local governments’ ability to budget independently.

In order to allow local governments to issue debt directly, those governments have to have some sort of assets or revenue streams under their direct control.

“Granting local authorities the power to auction debt in the same way as the central government means that China has made a crucial step in letting local governments become financially independent eventually,” said a senior trader at a major Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.