China's cabinet approves major nuclear, hydro power projects
December 16, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

China's cabinet approves major nuclear, hydro power projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - China’s cabinet approved major clean energy projects including hydropower and nuclear installations, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, gave approval to construction of a nuclear power plant in Fangchenggang in the southern province of Guangxi, and approved the expansion of a nculear power plant in the eastern province of Jiangsu, according to the statement.

The statement gave no details on the size of the projects.

The cabinet also gave the go-ahead for a hydropower plant straddling the southwestern provinces of Sichuan and Yunnan.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
