FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China must focus on technology, cost cuts to boost rural incomes
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 7, 2016 / 3:27 AM / a year ago

China must focus on technology, cost cuts to boost rural incomes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - Grain prices are unlikely to rise in the next five years, so China must focus on technology and cutting agricultural costs to boost rural incomes, Agriculture Minister Han Changfu said on Monday.

China is still targeting annual rural income growth of 6.5 percent between 2016 and 2020, Han said.

Prices are falling, work opportunities in cities are hard to find and it won’t be easy to boost farmer incomes in coming years, he said.

The government is adopting a zero tolerance approach to food safety and will crack down on illegal additives including illegal pesticide use, he added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.