FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China vows to safeguard food security amid reforms -Xinhua
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
December 25, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

China vows to safeguard food security amid reforms -Xinhua

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China will take steps to ensure sufficient food supplies as it pushes forward with land reforms, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement from the annual Central Rural Work Conference that ended on Friday.

Beijing has identified food security as one of its biggest challenges over the next decade, with its population still rising and vast tracts of its farmland already swallowed up due to rapid urban and industrial growth.

“Food security is the bottom line of agricultural structural reform,” Xinhua said.

China has in recent years unveiled a series of reforms to ease restrictions on the transfer of collectively owned land.

The government will protect farmland and ensure grain output in major producing regions, trying to ensure food self-sufficiency, Xinhua reported.

The government will offer preferential policies to large-scale farms, lower production costs, and reduce inventories of farm products, it said.

China said in August that it will launch a pilot programme allowing farmers to use their land and property as collateral for loans, in a bid to bolster support for the cash-starved farm sector.

China has stuck to a ‘red line’ in arable land, a minimum area mandated by the government to be reserved for growing crops to ensure food security. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.