China slaps anti-subsidy duties on U.S. distillers' dried grains

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China will impose anti-subsidy duties of between 10 percent and 10.7 percent on imports of U.S. animal feed ingredient known as distillers' dried grains (DDGS), the Commerce Ministry said in a preliminary ruling on Wednesday.

The move was widely expected after the government announced a similar move on anti-dumping duties last week.

As with last week's ruling, the decision affects some of the biggest players in the U.S. ethanol industry, including global traders Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) and Louis Dreyfus, along with Poet LLC, oil refiner and ethanol producer Valero Energy Corp and grains group Andersons Inc. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Himani Sarkar)